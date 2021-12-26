Banned poly bags flood Dacope bazars



The dumped polythene bags in Boumar Gachhtala Fish Market area under Chalna Municipality. photo: observer

Ignoring the presence of law-enforcing agencies, polythene bags and one time plastic items are marketed by unscrupulous traders, for which, local environment is getting jeopardized.

In 2002, all types of polythene bag production, import, marketing, display, stocking, and commercial transportation were banned by the government considering harmful various effects. Polythene product using remained standstill for some days. Later in different ways, polythene items started to arrive in haats and bazars.

The government banned polythene, according to a high court order. Countrywide monitoring was conducted to close polythene factories and seize necessary tools.

In the absence of effective implementation of the ban, poly bags and one time plastic items are used recklessly in the upazila like other parts of the country. In different hotels, grocery shops and other business enterprises, these are given to customers free of cost.

According to field sources, some unscrupulous traders in Chalna Bazar are stocking poly bags and one plastic products and selling these to businessmen in different haats and bazars at wholesale rates. After uses, these are dumped along roadsides, in drain and water bodies. Sometimes, eyewash campaign is conducted by mobile court and traders and sellers are fined.

Harmful nylon nets are also marketed like poly bags and one time plastic items.

Comrade Gourango Prasad Ray, member of Khulna divisional network of BELA (Bangldesh Enviroment Lawyers Association) said, due to lack of right application of the law, poly bags and plastic products are used unabated. He added polythenes or plastics are not perishable things; these are seriously harmful for environment.

It needs effective enforcement of the existing law and awareness of local people, he added.

Chalna Municipality Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas said, he is trying to purchase a land piece. Unless the place has been purchased, he cannot take any measures for dumping waste or polythene.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mintu Biswas said, in coordination with the Department of Environment, mobile court will be conducted to remove polythene bags.

Instead, jute bag use will be encouraged to build a polythene-free upazila, he maintained.













DACOPE, KHULNA, Dec 24: Banned polythene bags flood different haats and bazars in Dacope Upazila of the district.Ignoring the presence of law-enforcing agencies, polythene bags and one time plastic items are marketed by unscrupulous traders, for which, local environment is getting jeopardized.In 2002, all types of polythene bag production, import, marketing, display, stocking, and commercial transportation were banned by the government considering harmful various effects. Polythene product using remained standstill for some days. Later in different ways, polythene items started to arrive in haats and bazars.The government banned polythene, according to a high court order. Countrywide monitoring was conducted to close polythene factories and seize necessary tools.In the absence of effective implementation of the ban, poly bags and one time plastic items are used recklessly in the upazila like other parts of the country. In different hotels, grocery shops and other business enterprises, these are given to customers free of cost.According to field sources, some unscrupulous traders in Chalna Bazar are stocking poly bags and one plastic products and selling these to businessmen in different haats and bazars at wholesale rates. After uses, these are dumped along roadsides, in drain and water bodies. Sometimes, eyewash campaign is conducted by mobile court and traders and sellers are fined.Harmful nylon nets are also marketed like poly bags and one time plastic items.Comrade Gourango Prasad Ray, member of Khulna divisional network of BELA (Bangldesh Enviroment Lawyers Association) said, due to lack of right application of the law, poly bags and plastic products are used unabated. He added polythenes or plastics are not perishable things; these are seriously harmful for environment.It needs effective enforcement of the existing law and awareness of local people, he added.Chalna Municipality Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas said, he is trying to purchase a land piece. Unless the place has been purchased, he cannot take any measures for dumping waste or polythene.Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mintu Biswas said, in coordination with the Department of Environment, mobile court will be conducted to remove polythene bags.Instead, jute bag use will be encouraged to build a polythene-free upazila, he maintained.