Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:15 AM
‘Large-scale’ Yemen operation after deadly strike

Five killed as Saudi Arabia and Yemen rebels exchange fire

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

RIYADH, Dec 25: The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years.
The Huthis warned Yemen's oil-rich northern neighbour of a "painful" response if the coalition does not stop its "aggression" against the conflict-riven country.
Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014 pitting the internationally recognised government supported by the Saudi-led military coalition against the Huthis who control much of the north.
Tens of thousands of people have since been killed, in what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
The latest violence came overnight when two people -- one Saudi and the other Yemeni -- were killed in the projectile attack on Jazan, said Saudi's civil defence.
"A military projectile fell on a commercial store on the main street, resulting in two deaths," it said, adding six Saudis and a Bangladeshi national were wounded.
Images from the official Saudi Press Agency purportedly of the aftermath of the attack showed a large crater in the ground and destroyed vehicles.
The Saudi-led coalition said shortly afterwards that it was "preparing for a large-scale military operation".
It later launched an air strike in which "three civilians including a child and a woman were killed, and six others were wounded", Yemeni medics told AFP.
The coalition will hold a news conference on Sunday to address the latest developments, the Saudi authorities said, clarifying an earlier advisory that it would be on Saturday.
Huthi spokesman Yahya Saree warned Saudi Arabia of "painful operations as long as it continues its aggression and crimes".
In a statement on the Huthis' Telegram channel, he said the rebels had launched three ballistic missiles on Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.
The insurgents often launch missiles and drones into Saudi Arabia, targeting its airports and oil infrastructure.    -AFP



