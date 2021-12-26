‘Let’s Go Brandon’: Caller pranks Biden at White House Christmas event

WASHINGTON, Dec 25: President Joe Biden was trolled by a caller Friday who said "Let's Go Brandon" -- a coded insult that has become a rallying cry for supporters of Donald Trump -- during a White House Christmas Eve event.

The incident, which quickly went viral online, took place after Biden and First Lady Jill Biden spoke by video conference with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) officials, who track Santa's travel across the globe.

It all began at the end of a televised Nascar stock car race in Talladega, Alabama, on 2 October. NBC reporter Kelli Stavast was interviewing the winner, driver Brandon Brown, when members of the crowd in the grandstand behind them began chanting an obscenity directed at the president.

It was clearly picked up on the broadcast's audio. Whether by mistake or as an attempt to deflect from the swearing on live television, Ms Stavast told Mr Brown the crowd was cheering him on with chants of "Let's go, Brandon." A meme was born.

After being assured of St Nick's progress, the president fielded calls from several American families. One man identified himself as "Jared," a father of four. Biden spoke briefly with the caller's children, asking what presents they wanted for Christmas and telling them they needed to be in bed before midnight. He also remarked on how he and Jared both had sons named Hunter.












