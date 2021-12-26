Night curfew imposed in Assam

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: The Assam government on Saturday announced a night curfew from 11.30pm to 6am across the state amid a rise in Omicron infections in the rest of the country. Assam is yet to report any confirmed cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The revised directive from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) will come into effect from December 26 but won't be applicable on December 31, New Year Eve. According to the fresh order, all workplaces, business establishments, eateries, showrooms, grocery stores, dairy and milk booths will not be allowed to remain open after 10.30pm.

The state authority has directed the district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) to fix the limit of gathering in open spaces depending on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in their respective districts. The ASDMA has allowed closed venues to operate at 50% of their seating capacity.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases shot up by almost a fifth across the world this week, as the pandemic picked up speed in most regions, with Europe bearing the brunt.

The average number of new daily coronavirus cases over the past week increased by 18 percent to more than 749,000, according to an AFP tally to Thursday. It was the tenth consecutive weekly rise. The highest percentage flare ups took place in Oceania, where the number of cases more than doubled, and the United States/Canada zone, where they increased by 55 percent.

The pandemic slowed in Asia and in the Middle East, where cases dropped by 13 and 12 percent respectively. -AFP





