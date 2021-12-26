‘Half of Afghan media closed since Taliban takeover’

KABUL, Dec 25: Afghanistan's media outlets are on the brink of a meltdown as they face a shortage of funding following the takeover by the Taliban in August this year.

A survey released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) indicates that about 43 percent of Afghan media outlets have shut down their operations, leaving almost 60 percent of journalists unemployed.

The survey says the takeover by the Taliban radically changed Afghanistan's media landscape. Of the 543 media outlets operating in the country at the start of the summer, only 312 were operating at the end of November.

A total of 231 media outlets had to close and more than 6,400 journalists lost their jobs since mid-August, it said.

One of the main reasons for the change in the media landscape is the economic crisis and certain limitations imposed by the Taliban government.

In Shamshad TV, a local TV channel in Kabul where operations continue as normal, the channel's news gathering manager, Abid Ehssas, said the media have been badly hit by a loss of advertising revenue, which they used to make from commercials.

He also added that the imposed limitations have forced many organisations to even turn to self-censorship. -AP







