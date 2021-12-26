Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

‘Half of Afghan media closed since Taliban takeover’

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

KABUL, Dec 25:  Afghanistan's media outlets are on the brink of a meltdown as they face a shortage of funding following the takeover by the Taliban in August this year.
A survey released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Afghan Independent Journalists Association (AIJA) indicates that about 43 percent of Afghan media outlets have shut down their operations, leaving almost 60 percent of journalists unemployed.
The survey says the takeover by the Taliban radically changed Afghanistan's media landscape. Of the 543 media outlets operating in the country at the start of the summer, only 312 were operating at the end of November.
A total of 231 media outlets had to close and more than 6,400 journalists lost their jobs since mid-August, it said.
One of the main reasons for the change in the media landscape is the economic crisis and certain limitations imposed by the Taliban government.
Video Duration 02 minutes 28 seconds 02:28
Afghanistan crisis: UN Security council to allow humanitarian AID
In Shamshad TV, a local TV channel in Kabul where operations continue as normal, the channel's news gathering manager, Abid Ehssas, said the media have been badly hit by a loss of advertising revenue, which they used to make from commercials.
He also added that the imposed limitations have forced many organisations to even turn to self-censorship.    -AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Large-scale’ Yemen operation after deadly strike
People fleeing due to fighting between the military and the Karen National Union
‘Let’s Go Brandon’: Caller pranks Biden at White House Christmas event
Bus or train? world’s first ‘dual-mode vehicle’ in Japan
Night curfew imposed in Assam
‘Half of Afghan media closed since Taliban takeover’
33 killed, bodies burned in Myanmar
World’s biggest space telescope blasts into orbit


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft