Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:15 AM
33 killed, bodies burned in Myanmar

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

YANGON, Dec 25:  More than 30 people, including women and children, have been killed and their bodies burned in Myanmar's conflict-torn Kayah state, according to a local human rights group, media reports and a resident.
Karenni Human Rights Group said it found the burned bodies of internally displaced people - including elderly people, women and children - killed by the military rulers of Myanmar, near Mo So village of Hpruso town on Saturday.  "We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights," the group said in a Facebook post.
State media reported the Myanmar military saying it had shot and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" from the opposition armed forces in the village. The people were in seven vehicles and did not stop for the military, it said.
Photos shared by the human rights group and local media showed the charred remains of bodies on burned-out truckbeds. The  Karenni Nationalities Defence Force, one of the largest of several civilian militias opposing the generals who led a February 1 coup, said the dead were not their members but civilians seeking refuge from the conflict. "We were so shocked at seeing that all the dead bodies were different sizes, including children, women and old people," a commander from the group told Reuters news agency, asking not to be named.    -REUTERS


