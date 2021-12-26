

World ignoring huge tragedies

In his annual Christmas Day message, the pontiff pointed to ongoing turmoil in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as well as in areas of Africa, Europe and Asia. He also said the effects of the pandemic threatened efforts to resolve conflicts on an international level. He spoke outdoors again this year after making his speech indoors last year.

Pope Francis warned about the social consequences of the pandemic, saying there was "a growing tendency to withdraw... to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together". He said that "on the international level too there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer path" to resolve conflicts.

Pope said that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, urging all to "look beyond all the lights and decorations" and remember the neediest. "Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child," he said in the homily of the Mass con-celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.

Francis decried increasing polarisation in personal and international relationships, saying that only dialogue can resolve conflicts ranging from family feuds to threats of war.

"Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together," he said from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on a wet and windy Christmas Day in Rome.

"On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue. Yet, only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all," he said. -AFP











VATICAN CITY, Dec 25: Pope Francis has warned that the world is becoming so desensitised to crises and suffering that they are happening now while hardly being noticed.In his annual Christmas Day message, the pontiff pointed to ongoing turmoil in Syria, Yemen and Iraq, as well as in areas of Africa, Europe and Asia. He also said the effects of the pandemic threatened efforts to resolve conflicts on an international level. He spoke outdoors again this year after making his speech indoors last year.Pope Francis warned about the social consequences of the pandemic, saying there was "a growing tendency to withdraw... to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together". He said that "on the international level too there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer path" to resolve conflicts.Pope said that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, urging all to "look beyond all the lights and decorations" and remember the neediest. "Brothers and sisters, standing before the crib, we contemplate what is central, beyond all the lights and decorations, which are beautiful. We contemplate the child," he said in the homily of the Mass con-celebrated with more than 200 cardinals, bishops and priests. All but him wore masks.Francis decried increasing polarisation in personal and international relationships, saying that only dialogue can resolve conflicts ranging from family feuds to threats of war."Our capacity for social relationships is sorely tried; there is a growing tendency to withdraw, to do it all by ourselves, to stop making an effort to encounter others and do things together," he said from the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on a wet and windy Christmas Day in Rome."On the international level too, there is the risk of avoiding dialogue, the risk that this complex crisis will lead to taking shortcuts rather than setting out on the longer paths of dialogue. Yet, only those paths can lead to the resolution of conflicts and to lasting benefits for all," he said. -AFP