Former England goalkeeper David James says the Three Lions are doing well at major competitions not because they have gotten over a "mental block", but because the standard of football has improved.

"I think that English football goes hand in hand with what you see in the Champions League. The standard of domestic football in England -- essentially the supply chain for the national team, bar one or two players who have been playing abroad -- has got better. So, naturally, the standard of England (in) international football has got better," James said in a virtual media interaction.

"We failed because weren't good enough, as opposed to having a mental block. We are actually getting to a final, as we did in the Euros, because we are better than the opposition. Again, it might be down to the occasional penalty shootout but it's a definite progression. With the trajectory of the team, there's no reason why England shouldn't be looking at Qatar in 2022 as an opportunity to win the World Cup," he added.

James also weighed in on the ongoing Champions League campaign, saying that his former club Liverpool have the edge over Inter Milan in their round of 16 tie despite the Italian champions' ongoing unbeaten run.

"Liverpool's Champions League campaign was another historic moment in Champions League football for English clubs - 100% record. There was a slight caveat to that - at times, they struggled. Ultimately, winning every game was enough, irrespective of how they did it. I think the telling performance was against AC Milan, where, Italy's best team at the time, were playing a Liverpool side with many changes and Liverpool absolutely dominated the game. And it wasn't just a gulf in class between two teams, it was a gulf in class between two leagues," James elaborated.

"Now that Inter are top of the league, I mean they are on a seven-game winning streak, six clean sheets in a row, they are putting up, quite literally, a strong defence to the Liverpool-will-walk-all-over-them argument. It will be a fantastic game of football. "I just think that Liverpool's dominance, scoring goals is a key factor. It all goes back to how the club is set up. Everything seems to be in tune: players called up to the squad, irrespective of whether they are young or coming back to fitness, they seem to fit straight in. -NDTV









