BGB, Ansar retain V-Day handball title



Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party of women's group poses along with officials at the Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. photo: Observer DESK

In the day's men's group final, BGB beat Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party by 32-14 goals after leading the first half by 24-9 goals.

Taijul Islam of the champions team was the highest scorer with 10 goals. He was also adjudged the best player of the final.

While in the women's group final, Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Jamalpur Sports Academy by 35-16 goals after dominating the first half by 21-05 goals.

Achiya scored highest eight goals for Ansar in the day's final match while Alpona of the winning team was named the best player of the final.

Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) General Secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinoor, Managing Committee's Chairman and EXIM Bank Limited Director Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sirajul Islam and BHF Treasurer and Managing Committee's Secretary Jahangir Hossain were present in the prize distribution ceremony, presided by BHF Vice-president Mohammad Nurul Islam.

Earlier, BGB and Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party reached men's group final eliminating their respective rivals in the semifinals.

BGB beat Dhaka Divisional Sports Association by 44-19 goals after leading the first half by 26-13 goals in the first semifinal while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 31-25 goals after trailing the first half by 09-10 goals.

While in the women's group Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party beat Tetulia Sub-District Sports Association, Panchagarh by 36-17 goals after leading the first half by 13-11 goals in the first semifinal while Jamalpur Sports Academy booked their spot of final defeating Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 27-21 goals after dominating the first half by 13-09 goals in the second semis.

A total of 12 teams-- six of men's and equal number of women's-- took part in the meet, organised by BHF. -BSS









