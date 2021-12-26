England ring changes for must-win Test as Australia hand Boland a debut

MELBOURNE, DEC 25: Embattled England made four changes Saturday for the crunch Boxing Day Test in a bid to keep the Ashes alive, while Australia handed experienced seamer Scott Boland a surprise debut.

Joe Root's team must win at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of an expected 70,000 fans to stay in the hunt after heavy defeats in the first two Tests at Brisbane and Adelaide and with three still to play.

Those losses were characterised by batting collapses compounded by poor bowling and fielding with the visitors looking to stop the rot by shaking up the team.

Zak Crawley was recalled for the first time since March to replace struggling opener Rory Burns, despite averaging just 28.34 from his 15 Tests. -AFP









