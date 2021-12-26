Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ACC Under-19 Asia Cup

Tigers' thru semies trouncing Kuwait

Mahfijul Islam hits ton

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 team's opening batsman Mahfijul Islam celebrates his century against Kuwait Under-19 team on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. photo: ACC

Bangladesh Under-19 team's opening batsman Mahfijul Islam celebrates his century against Kuwait Under-19 team on Saturday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE. photo: ACC

Bangladesh Under-19 cricket team tamed their Kuwait counterparts with both bat and bowl on Saturday and registered 222 runs' colossal victory at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
Winning the toss Kuwait invited Bangladesh to bat first and the Tigers posted mammoth 291 runs on the board before being bowled out in the ultimate over of the innings.
Bangladesh opener Mahfijul Islam slaughtered Kuwait bowlers to hit his first century of the event. He piled up 112 runs off 119 balls hitting 12 boundaries alongside four massives.
All the Bangladesh top order batters got starts but Iftekhar Hossain, who got out on two. Aich Mollah collected 22 runs, Ariful Islam 23, Tahjibul Islam 25, SM Mehorab missed a fifty for eight runs while skipper Rakibul Hasan batted for 21 runs.
Kuwait used nine bowlers and Abdul Sadiq was the most successful among them. He picked three wickets conceding 40 runs delivering 8.2 overs. Besides, Henry Thomas and Mohammad Umar shared two wickets each while Abdullah Farooq and Mohammad Bastaki took one wicket apiece.
Chasing a mammoth target of 292, Kuwait batters had been struggling against mighty Bangladesh spin attack from the very beginning and started losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out on 64 runs sustaining 25.3 overs. Skipper Meet Bhavsar was the leading scorer, who played a 43-runs' knock while Mirza Ahmed (11) was just the 2nd batter to reach two digit figure. Rest Kuwait batters made telephonic digits with four ducks, three singles and couple of double runs' innings!
Ripon Mandol hauled three wickets while Rakibul and Meherob scalped two wickets respectively. In addition, Naimur Rahman and Musfik Hossain shared one wicket apiece.
Boys in Red and Green started their ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2021 mission with a substantial154-run victory over Nepal Under-19 boys on December 24 and will take on Sri Lankan boys in the last group round match on December 28.
Top two teams of the group will play the semifinals with two table topper of Group-A. Both the semis will be held on December 30 while the final of the event will be staged on January 1 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rodgers confident Leicester will avoid Liverpool hangover against Man City
Spurs boss Conte has no qualms over Kane's attitude
Djokovic 'won't go' to pre-Australian Open ATP Cup
No Mental Block, England "weren't good enough" in the past: David James
China plans for Beijing Olympic bubble with no holes or hugs
Gerrard says players deserve credit for Villa's rise
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
BGB, Ansar retain V-Day handball title


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft