Akram departs Ops, takes charges of three depts

The BCB formed the Standing Committees and other Committees on December 24 in which, Akram named chairman of both Facilities Management Committee and Physical Challenged Cricket Committee. He was also named the VC of High Performance Committee, which will be chaired by Naimur Rahman (Durjoy). Former Media and Communication Committee chairman Jalal Yunus take over the Cricket Operations charge while Tanvir Ahmed Titu succeeded Jalal in the Media and Communication Committee.

Another former captain Khaled Mahmud Sujan is also got positions in three committees including Game Development Committee. Muhammed Ismail Haider Mallick is in Finance Committee, Marketing and Commercial Committee and BPL Governing Council. Kazi Inam Ahmed is the Chairman of Bangladesh Tigers team. Sk. Sohel named chairman of two committees- BPL Governing Council and Marketing and Commercial Committee. Md. Salahuddin Chowdhury became the CCDM chairman while Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel retains the chairmanship of the Women's Wing.

The Board also approved the First Class Cricketers' salary contract for the period of January - December 2022 for 89 cricketers while the central contract for National Women Team cricketers was approved for the January - December 2022 period with a 20-33 percent enhancement to the monthly salary.

Following the meeting the BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon informed journalists that they have penned with former Australia batter Jamie Siddons, who was the head coach of senior men's team between 2007 and 2011.

"Siddons has been appointed as batting consultant," Papon told. "But his duties are yet to be finalised- where he will work and what will do."

"We are hopeful that he will start working in February," he added.

Former South Africa captain Ashwell Prince is the current batting coach of the senior team, who is contracted till the T20i World Cup 2022 in Australia. Siddons possibly will succeed Prince but before that the Aussie master may work with age level teams or HP unit.

"We'll decide where he will work. If we say HP, then there, if send him with the national team, Under-19 or Bangla Tigers. He will work there," BCB President assured.











