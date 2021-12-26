Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

China reports highest number of Covid cases in four months

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

BEIJING, Dec 25:  China Saturday reported its highest number of new coronavirus cases in four months as officials rushed to contain outbreaks in several regions, including Xi'an city where millions are still under lockdown.
China, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019, is on high alert for new infections as it prepares to hold the Winter Olympics in February in the capital Beijing. Of the 140 new infections, 87 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared to 55 a day earlier.
Most were in Xi'an, in the northwestern province of Shaanxi, where 13 million residents have been under lockdown since Thursday.
On Christmas Eve the city reported its highest daily count in a year with 75 domestic cases, according to the local health bureau Saturday. While China has reduced cases to a minimum -- thanks to a zero-Covid strategy of tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns -- cases have been bubbling up in recent weeks. Footage from state broadcaster CCTV Saturday showed long queues outside Xi'an testing centres as officials rushed to stamp out the latest flareup. Under strict lockdown rules, since Thursday all households in Xi'an have only been permitted to send one member outside every two days to purchase necessities. Residents need special permission from their employer or local authorities to leave the city.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China reports highest number of Covid cases in four months
Fakhrul insults war heroes by dubbing Khaleda as freedom fighter: Quader   
Members of the probe committee formed by the government on Saturday
GM Quader uncertain about new alliance for next elections
Delhi’s new Covid cases jump 38pc in one day, highest in over 6 months
Human chain, boat rally held in Tongi
23 victims of launch disaster get mass burial in Barguna
Appointment of six berth operators for Chattogram Port delayed again


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft