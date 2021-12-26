Video
GM Quader uncertain about new alliance for next elections

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Staff Correspondent

Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Mohammad Quader (GM Quader), also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, on Saturday claimed that it's yet uncertain about the alliance for the next general election.
"We don't know that with whom the electoral alliance for next elections would be formed. That's why Jatiya Party has been taking preparation for the elections in 300 seats. Potential candidates have already started working to organize the party in their respective constituencies," he said in a view- exchange meeting with the party's Chattogram Metropolitan unit leaders at his Banani office on Saturday.
GM Quader said, "Politics is disappearing, so are the political parties. The country's people are compelled to see and celebrate 13 festivals in 12 months as the Awami League government is compelling people to do it showing power."
"No one can join Awami League, if wants to. But, BNP is not able to stand in politics. In this situation, no one wants to join BNP. Former President Badruddoza Chowdhury's Bikalpo Dhara and Kamal Hossain's Ganoforum could not stand in the field of politics too. Therefore, the Jatiya Party is still the only alternative power in front of the people. The people want to see the Jatiya Party in state power, he added.
He urged the leaders and activists to make party stronger, so that it can return to the power.
Party's senior co-chairman Anisul Islam Mahmud said, "Unity is the real strength of Jatiya Party. Discipline at every level of the team makes us optimistic. The politics of the Jatiya Party is to build a welfare-oriented new Bangladesh.
Party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu said Jatiya Party will never compromise in the interest of the country and the people. We will move forward to build a new Bangladesh in the ideology of HM Ershad. Our politics is to gain the confidence of the people of the country. Chattogram Metropolitan unit President Solaiman Alam Sheth chaired the meeting while Presidium member Rezaul Islam Bhuiyan, Chattogram unit General Secretary Yakub Hossain, local Jatiya Mahila Party convener Sultana Rahman, Krishak Party General Secretary Nur Ahmed Mithu and Nurul Huda Juju also addressed the meeting.


