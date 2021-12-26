Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
Back Page

Delhi’s new Covid cases jump 38pc in one day, highest in over 6 months

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: Amid a rise in Omicron cases, Delhi on Saturday reported 249 coronavirus cases in over 6 months. The city reported one death due to the infection taking the overall death count to 25,104. Six deaths have been reported in December so far. On Friday, 180 fresh cases were recorded with an increased positivity rate of 0.29 per cent, as per the official figures.
The number of cumulative cases on Saturday stood at 14,43,062. Over 14.17 lakh patients have recovered from the infection in Delhi. Delhi has witnessed a sharp rise in Covid cases in last few days amid a jump in cases of the new Omicron variant. The city has also has 67 Omicron cases.
With the rise in Omicron cases in the city, the Delhi government had banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year. Cultural events were also prohibited. Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases today,  the highest in nearly 6 months. The city had reported 683 cases on Friday.  The case tally in the country's financial capital rose to 7,70,190, while the death count still remains 16,368 as no fatality was reported today. As many as 280 patients recovered, which raised the tally of recoveries to 7,47,538.
There are 3,703 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now. Earlier in the day, Mumbai civic body banned New Year celebrations and gatherings in enclosed or open areas in the city in view of rising cases and the Omicron scare.      -PTI


