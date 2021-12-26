Human chain, boat rally held in Tongi

Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon (Save the River Movement, Bangladesh) on Saturday organized a human chain and boat-rally at Tongi Bridge point of the Turag River marking observation of the 'Pollution Free River Day.

Ruling Awami League lawmaker Shamsun Nahar, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry, attended the event as chief while General Secretary of the social body Anwar Hossain, vice presidents Ekram Elahi Khan, Mohsin Ali Mondol and Monir Munna, joint secretaries Burhan Oronno and Kalimullah Iqbal, Gazipur unit president Shafiqul Islam and general secretary Abdul Malek also spoke.

Prof Anwar Sadat, president of the body presided over the programme.

Speakers said that a section of influential persons have been grabbing the rivers while another section polluting the river water dropping wastes and various chemicals. It should be stopped to ensure a country suitable for the next generation.

They demanded immediate actions and punishment against the illegal grabbers and polluters to ensure encroachment and pollution free rivers.







