Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Pollution Free River Day

Human chain, boat rally held in Tongi

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon (Save the River Movement, Bangladesh) on Saturday organized a human chain and boat-rally at Tongi Bridge point of the Turag River marking observation of the 'Pollution Free River Day.
Ruling Awami League lawmaker Shamsun Nahar, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour and Employment Ministry, attended the event as chief while General Secretary of the social body Anwar Hossain, vice presidents Ekram Elahi Khan, Mohsin Ali Mondol and Monir Munna, joint secretaries Burhan Oronno and Kalimullah Iqbal, Gazipur unit president Shafiqul Islam and general secretary Abdul Malek also spoke.
Prof Anwar Sadat, president of the body presided over the programme.
Speakers said that a section of influential persons have been grabbing the rivers while another section polluting the river water dropping wastes and various chemicals. It should be stopped to ensure a country suitable for the next generation.
They demanded immediate actions and punishment against the illegal grabbers and polluters to ensure encroachment and pollution free rivers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China reports highest number of Covid cases in four months
Fakhrul insults war heroes by dubbing Khaleda as freedom fighter: Quader   
Members of the probe committee formed by the government on Saturday
GM Quader uncertain about new alliance for next elections
Delhi’s new Covid cases jump 38pc in one day, highest in over 6 months
Human chain, boat rally held in Tongi
23 victims of launch disaster get mass burial in Barguna
Appointment of six berth operators for Chattogram Port delayed again


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft