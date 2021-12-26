23 victims of launch disaster get mass burial in Barguna



A large number of people on Saturday take part in the janaza (funeral prayer) of the people who were killed in the devastating fire incident at a passenger launch on the Sugandha River of Jhalakathi in the early hours on Friday. The janaza was held at the Barguna Circuit House ground. photo : Observer

A namaz-e-janza for them was held at Barguna Circuit House Field around 11am and, later, they were laid to rest in a burial ground near the Circuit House.

A total of 13 of the 37 bodies sent to Barguna following the devastating blaze aboard the MV Abhijan-10 launch have been identified by their family members.

The blaze swept through the launch in the early hours of Friday as it was on its way to Barguna on the Sugandha River in Jhalakathi, resulting in dozens of casualties.

Barguna Deputy Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, "We've received 37 bodies on Friday night from Jhalakathi General Hospital. Bodies of 13 people were handed over to the families of the victims on Saturday." Another one was also buried in a graveyard in Barguna on Friday.

The families of the nine victims were each given Tk 25,000 in financial assistance, he added. Among them, three were identified by their first name as Jahanara and twin sisters Lamia and Samia, all from Barguna Sadar Upazila.

"Some of the bodies were so badly burnt that it was difficult for the families to identify the bodies. DNA samples are being collected to try and confirm their identities," the Deputy Commissioner said.

According to the authorities, 37 bodies were sent from Jhalakathi to Barguna and one more to Barishal.

They were handed over to Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Md Johar Ali, Barguna-2 MP Showkat Hasanur Rahman, and Barguna Executive Magistrate Mehedi Hasan at the Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital morgue at 8:15 pm on Friday after the autopsies were completed, Gazi said. At least 13 of the bodies were identified and received by their families, according to Johar.

The victims were 62-year-old Abdul Razzak Master from Patharghata Upazila, 35-year-old Md Riaz Howladar from Betagi Upazila, and 14-year-old Shaplil Chandra and 45-year-old Jahanara Begum, both from Bamana Upazila.

The MV Abhijan-10 set off from Dhaka's Sadarghat on Thursday evening. The launch had passed Chandpur, Barishal and Dapadia ports and was on its way to Betagi and its final destination Barguna. Most of the passengers were asleep when the fire erupted.

The fire started around 3:00am and eventually engulfed the entire vessel.

Many passengers survived by jumping from the launch into the river. Locals rushed to help as well. The Fire Service, River Police and Coast Guard took part in the rescue operation.

But many of those asleep in the locked cabins of the top two floors were unable to get out. It took 15 Fire Service units nearly three hours to put out the blaze.











