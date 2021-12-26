Video
Home Back Page

Appointment of six berth operators for Chattogram Port delayed again

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Dec 25: The date for submission of tenders for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) of the country's prime sea port, Chattogram Port has again been extended to January 17 for second times.
Earlier, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) had invited tenders mentioning the last date for submission on November 17. But it was extended for December 17 last for the first time. Currently, it has been extended to January 17 next for the second time.
According to CPA sources, six tenders submitted for appointment as berth operators for container and containerized cargo handling at the six general cargo berths (GCB) have been cancelled after a long eight months of submission in August last.
Sources said that on the last date of submission of tender on February 8 last, a total of 14 berth operators have submitted their tenders.  All the incumbent berth operators have submitted their tenders again. CPA sources said, the appointment of the existing berth operators had expired on March last. But the CPA management had decided to continue the works by the existing berth operators till the appointment fresh operators.
The existing six berth operators have been appointed in 2017 last for three years period. But the next six operators will be appointed for five years period.
It may be mentioned that earlier in 2017 last, F Q Khan and Bros. has been appointed for jetty 6, Fazle & Sons for jetty 9, Bashir Ahmed for jetty 10,  A & J Traders for jetty 11, Everest Enterprises for jetty 12 and M H Chowdhury Limited for jetty 13 for a period of three years. Those six operators and the terminal operators Saif Powertech have now submitted their tenders for operation of Berths.
It may be mentioned that Saif PowerTech, a private operator is now handling containers and containerized cargo at the Chattogram Container Terminal (CCT) and New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT), two specialised terminals of the port.
The Cabinet Committee on Public Purchase on August 28 in 2019 last approved Saif Powertec Limited as the terminal operator for handing the containers and container-laden cargos at Chattogram Port for six years.
Since the operations of containers and container-laden cargos were complex in the Chattogram Container Terminal area under the Chattogram Port, tender bids were floated following the PPR-2008 under the "Single Stage Two Envelope" method. Then, some four firms purchased the tender documents but only Saif Powertec Limited submitted their bids.


