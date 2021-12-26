Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
Home Back Page

Sensational DU Student Murder

Husband sent to jail

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Court Correspondent

Iftekhar Abedin, a Canadian expatriate youth who allegedly killed her wife Elma Chowdhury Meghla, a Dhaka University (DU) student was sent to jail after seven days remand in three phases.
Elma, a final year student of the Department of Dance at Dhaka University was allegedly tortured to death at her in-laws' residence in Dhaka's Banani on December 14.
Iftekhar was produced before the CMM court on Saturday after a two-day remand in the third phase in the sensational murder case.
Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order after Inspector Shariful Islam of the Detective Branch (DB) of police also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced Iftekhar before it with a prayer to keep him in jail until the investigation was completed.
In the remand prayer, the IO said the accused gave important information about the killing which was being verified. On the other hand, he did not disclose whereabouts of the two fugitive accused.
Defence submitted a petition seeking bail saying that their client was implicated in the case for harassment.
Upon hearing both the sides, the magistrate turned down the defence plea.
 On December 14 Iftekhar was arrested after Elma's father Saiful Islam filed a case against him.


