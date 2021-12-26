Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Air France-KLM to have extensive codeshare with IndiGo

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

NEW DELHI, Dec 25: IndiGo has taken the code share route to expand its presence in international markets it does not fly to as of now.
The budget carrier will now launch an extensive codeshare with Air France-KLM from February 2022.
The announcement comes days after entering into a similar arrangement mwith American, which recently started flights New York-Delhi flights.
AF-KLM earlier had a metal neutrality pact with the erstwhile Jet Airways.
"With this new partnership, Air France and KLM will offer their customers access to 25 new Indian destinations. From their hubs in Paris and Amsterdam, Air France and KLM already serve four destinations in India: Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
On departure from India, Air France and KLM will open up their global network of over 250 destinations to IndiGo customers, with more than 120 destinations in Europe and about 50 in the Americas. Subject to government approval, this cooperation will start in February 2022," IndiGo said in a statement.
The fact that full service international carriers are code sharing with IndiGo shows the dominance of budget flying in India which has many LCCs and billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa will start flying in coming summer.
The full service space will completely belong to Tata Group once it acquires Air India early next year. Then both Vistara (a JV of Singapore Airlines and Tata) and AI will be part of the group.
The consortia that is supposed to revive Jet2.0 next year as a full service airline is yet to do something more concrete than issuing statements periodically.     -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City attracts ICT firms in Gazipur
Air France-KLM to have extensive codeshare with IndiGo
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid
No sugar mill permanently shut: Industries Minister
Nagad takes unique initiative for children on Christmas
FSIBL inaugurates 3sub-branches
NCC Bank inaugurates Chandina branch


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft