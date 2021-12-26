Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

WASHINGTON, Dec 24: The International Monetary Fund said Thursday it will extend its flexible access to emergency funding for an additional 18 months to help nations severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The IMF's executive board agreed on Monday to "temporary increases to the cumulative access limits under its emergency financing instruments" through June 2023, the Washington-based crisis lender said in a statement.
In April 2020, as the world faced the first wave of coronavirus infections and deaths, the IMF eased access to such aid, including raising the level of funding that countries could obtain.
The programs have already been extended twice, in September 2020 and again last March. The board also agreed that "all other access limits" which had been temporarily increased will be reduced to their pre-pandemic levels beginning January 1, 2022 as scheduled.
"This decision reflects the expected and ongoing gradual shift to upper-credit-tranche quality arrangements from emergency financing triggered by urgent, pandemic-related balance of payment needs," the IMF said.
It also stressed that the decision ensures "continued access" by member countries to the IMF's emergency financing should urgent balance of payment issues arise.
The tools include the Rapid Credit Facility, an interest-free program available to low-income nations, and the Rapid Financing Instrument, which is available to all Fund members.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City attracts ICT firms in Gazipur
Air France-KLM to have extensive codeshare with IndiGo
Iran accepts tea in payment for Sri Lankan oil debt
IMF extends emergency funding by 18 months due to Covid
No sugar mill permanently shut: Industries Minister
Nagad takes unique initiative for children on Christmas
FSIBL inaugurates 3sub-branches
NCC Bank inaugurates Chandina branch


Latest News
At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece
Cox's Bazar gang rape: Accomplice hotel manager placed on remand
Khulna’s Manju relieved from BNP position
Christmas celebrated amid much enthusiasm
BNP's statements on launch accident expose their political bankruptcy: Hasan
Bodies of two missing tourists recovered from Sangu River
President to hold dialogue with 2 more political parties Sunday
World's most powerful telescope blasts off into space
51 of launch passengers still missing: Jhalakathi Red Crescent
Probe committee members visit burnt launch in Jhalakathi
Most Read News
Omicron: Over 3,500 flights cancelled globally
COVID clouds Christmas celebrations for 2nd year
Tourist drowns, 2 siblings go missing in Sangu river
Kohli's India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
25th death anniv of Dr Sofia Hasna Jahan Ali
Flights cancelled, new curbs amid Omicron spread
4 burnt in Chattogram ship breaking yard explosion
‘Omicron’ triggering new concerns
Save street children from drugs
41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft