No sugar mill permanently shut: Industries Minister

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Friday said no sugar mill in the country will be permanently shut and all mills will reopen soon.

The minister said this at an opening of sugarcane threshing programme of the season at Darshana Keru & Company Sugar Mill in Damurhuda Upazila in Chuadanga district.

"No sugar mill has been closed down permanently. The factory has been temporarily shut for modernisation of the sugar mill," the minister said.

He also said the government gives maximum amenities in the production of agricultural products. "The demands of the farmers will be met," he said. Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana, chairman of Bangladesh Sugar and Food Industries Corporation Arifur Rahman Apu and Chuadanga-2 MP Haji Md Ali Azgar Togor, were among others all present on the occasion.

About rising prices of commodities, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said if prices of essential commodities go up in the international market, the domestic market tends to follow suit.

However, TCB will commence open market sale at the upazila level to keep the prices at tolerable level, he said adding hopefully, 400-500 TCB trucks will be added in the next 3 months.

Managing Director of Sugar Mills Mohammad Mosharraf Hossain presided over the function.

He said all preparations of the sugar mills have been completed to start the threshing for this season. However, sugarcane cultivation has decreased, leading the production target down to half this year, he said.

Meanwhile, the government shut down six sugar mills last year due to continued losses among 15 state-owned sugar mills in the country, he said. -UNB









