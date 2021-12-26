Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021
Nagad takes unique initiative for children on Christmas

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

The Mobile Financial Service Nagad has come up with a unique initiative to preserve the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman among the new generation.
With this initiative on Christmas, carrying four different postcards, Nagad will distribute graphic novel 'Mujib' to the children which is based on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says a press release.   
Nagad believes on communal harmony in Bangladesh that's why the organization took such initiative on the occasion of Christmas on December 25. Since the early age, the religious festivals have been celebrated in Bangladesh by people of all walks. Hence, the county has become a symbol of communal harmony.  
The initiative for children titled 'Abar Ashibo Firey' was taken to preserve the memory, practices and principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Four different post stamps were kept for the children, where they would choose a card of their choice and put it in the mailbox. Afterword, Nagad will send the graphic novel 'Mujib' as a gift from Nagad to their address which is written on Bangabandhu.
The four post stamps have pictures of tea gardens in Sylhet, beaches in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka Ahsan Manzil and the Sundarbans to encourage people to travel beautiful Bangladesh.
Children have enjoyed the daylong Christmas event at Hotel Intercontinental Dhaka, Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort, Hotel Sheraton, Radisson Blu Water Garden and The Westin Dhaka.  
Talking about the unique initiative for children on Christmas, Nagad's Managing Director Tanvir A Mishuk said: "Bangladesh is a country of religious harmony. And for children, joy is more important than the religion. So the initiative has taken by Nagad to increase the happiness of the children. I hope the children and their parents have enjoyed the event."
On the Christmas event, children enjoyed the activities like magic shows, rocking rides, taking pictures with Shanta and other fun activities.


