Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:11 AM
Home Business

FSIBL inaugurates 3sub-branches

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Business Desk

First Security Islami Bank Ltd (FSIBL) inaugurated 3sub-branches with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients recently, says a press release.
The Sub branches are- Peku Chowmuhani Sub Branch and Ukhia Sub Branch at Cox's Bazar; Peer Bari Sub Branch at Brahmanbaria Sadar.
Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the Bank inaugurated those sub-branches through Video Conference.
Among others, Abdul Aziz andMd. Mustafa Khair, Additional Managing Director(s), Md. Zahurul Haque and Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other high officials were present in the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.


