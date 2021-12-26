Video
NCC Bank inaugurates Chandina branch

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Desk

NCC Bank has formally opened its 124th Branch at Chandina, Cumilla. Director and former Vice-Chairman of the Bank Khairul Alam Chaklader formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest recently, says a press release.
Managing Director and CEO (C.C.) of the Bank Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir presided over the ceremony, while Former Vice-President of FBCCI and former Director of DSE Muttakim Ashraf Titu, Chairman of Chandina Upazila and Freedom Fighter Tapan Bakshi, Chandina Municipality Mayor Md. Shawkot Hossain Bhuiyan and former Commissioner of Chandina Municipality and prominent businessman Md. Salim were present as special guests on the occasion.
Besides, SEVP and Head of Operations, Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and CFO, Mohammed Mizanur Rahman FCA, SEVP and Head of Corporate Business Unit Md. Mahbub Alam and EVP & Head of Marketing & Branches Division Md. Abdullah-al-Kafi Mazumder along with other Branch Managers of NCC Bank and local elites were also present at the inaugural ceremony.





