

IBBL opens Ashkona sub-branch

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) has inaugurated Ashkona Sub-branch under Haji Camp Branch in Dhaka recently. JQM Habibullah, Deputy Managing Director and Company Secretary of the Bank inaugurated the sub-branch as Chief Guest, says a press release.Mizanur Rahman, Head of Dhaka North Zone presided over the programme. Md. Anisur Rahman Rahman Naeem, Councilor and Zakia Sultana, Women Councilor, Dhaka North City Corporation addressed as special guest while Harun or Rashid, eminent business-person spoke on behalf of the clients and well-wishers.Saiful Islam, Head of Haji Camp Branch addressed the welcome speech while Md. Muhsinul Kabir, In-charge of the Sub-branch thanked the audience. Local business-persons, professionals and dignitaries were present in the programme.