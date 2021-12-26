Video
Sunday, 26 December, 2021, 4:10 AM
Toledo Motors launches Stellantis Jeep in BD

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Toledo Motors launches Stellantis Jeep in BD

Toledo Motors launches Stellantis Jeep in BD

Toledo Motors Limited - a subsidiary of Anwar Group of Industries, launched Jeep, an iconic American brand in Dhaka on Saturday, as the authorized distributor of Jeep in Bangladesh.
Jeep is an automobile marque originating in the United States, now owned by multi-national corporation Stellantis. Jeep has been part of Chrysler since 1987, when Chrysler acquired the Jeep brand, along with remaining assets, from its previous owner American Motors Corporation.
The event was graced and inaugurated by Hossain Khaled - Managing Director, while Hossain Mehmood - Vice Chairman, and Manwar Hossain - Chairman of Anwar Group addressed the event digitally, says a press release.
Every Jeep is offered with 50,000 kilometers or three years of manufacturer warranty and five years of free after sales service with commitment of service excellence in every touch-point.


« PreviousNext »

