

125 digital campaigns win digital marketing awards

An initiative of Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF), DMA 2021 was presented by Meghna Group of Industries and in association with The Business Standard, newspaper. The award gala was attended by more than 500 digital marketing enthusiasts, says a press release.

An initiative was also supported by - Daraz, Walton, Adfinix, Eskimi; Strategic Partner - Bangladesh Creative Forum; Knowledge Partner - Marketing Society of Bangladesh (MSB); Technology Partner - Aamra; Media Partner - Channel I Online; PR Partner

The widely sought-after DMA is the only accolade for digital works in Bangladesh. This year, more than 1000 nominations were submitted for the award. Among these 474 campaigns got shortlisted by nine jury panels and 125 were selected as the ultimate winners by nine grand jury sessions of the accolade.

This year's DMA had 125 winners across 18 distinct categories in four ranks. There were 15 Gold, 46 Silver, 64 Bronze award recipients, this year there were no Grand Prix recipients in the accolade's 5th iteration.

The 5th Digital Marketing Award 2020 was also preceded by the 8th Digital Summit. Initiated in 2014 by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the Digital Summit is the apex platform for the country's digital marketers. This year's summit was attended by more than 400 professionals.

The theme for the summit was "Future Proofing Digital Strategy". The aim of the summit was to disseminate the knowledge of enhanced methods of acquisition and intelligent marketing and in the ever-evolving market how they can future proof their strategies in the ever-changing market.

The summit consisted of 6 Keynote Sessions, 4 Panel Discussions, 3 Insight Sessions, 2 Case Studies, and the speakers joined from different regions of the world and shared knowledge. Alongside, there were notable local experts who discussed multiple topics.

BBF Director Ms. Nazia Andaleeb Preema, BBF Founder and Director Shariful Islam also spoke at the event which had 6 dynamic and globally acclaimed Keynote Speakers- Jaspreet Bindra, Thought Leader, Advisor, Author on Digital Transformation, AI, Blockchain & Future of Work; Thilanka Abeywardena, resident, President, The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing, CMO Lead - South East Asia Emerging Markets, Microsoft Sri Lanka; Yasir Azman, Chief Executive Officer, Grameenphone Limited; Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Telecom Expert, Chairman, DSFM Securities Ltd.; Tanvir Ahmed, Head of New Business Model (e-commerce/D2C/Digital), Abbott Nutrition UK and Europe, Chartered Marketer and Amazon Expert and Shahriar Amin, Head of Activation, Japan Tobacco International, besides several otjher experts from different institutions.







