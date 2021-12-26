

ICAB, BICM sign MoU for research and training

Mahmudul Hasan Khusru, President, ICAB and Prof. Dr. Mahmuda Akter, Executive President, BICM signed the MoU on behalf of their respected sides at the council hall of CA Bhaban in the Capital recently.

Md. Shahadat Hossain, President-Elect (2022), Kamrul Abedin, council member & past president, Shubhashish Bose, chief executive officer (CEO), Mahbub Ahmed Siddique, chief operating officer (COO), ICAB and Nazmus Salehin, director (admin and finance), BICM along with senior officials from both institutes were present at the function.

The general objective of this MoU is to conduct research activities and organize training programs, workshops, seminars and webinars jointly for the development of institutional capacity, human resource, professional competency, capital market and economy at large and ensure mutual collaboration to develop different areas like accounting, financial reporting and auditing as well as to provide professional training in accounting, auditing, taxation, corporate governance, capital market, financial market, corporate laws and other relevant subjects.

Under this MoU, both organizations will share resource persons and resource materials, help each other for the development of course contents/ materials, promote each other to enhance the image of respective institutes and form a working group having members nominated by the respective institutes for mutual collaboration and to resolve various issues of professional interest. -BSS









