BCS year-end meeting held

Bangladesh Computer Society(BCS) President Dr. Mohammad Shorif Uddin, Vice-President(Admin) Engineer Niyazuddin Bhuiyan, Vice President (Finance) Rejaul Karim, Vice President (Academic) Dr. Mohammed Nurul Huda and secretaries, treasurer and members of BCS were present in the year-end meeting held in the city recently.

The programme was opened with the recitation of Holy Quran and singing national anthem.

Secretary general Abdur Rahman Khan Jihad briefly described the activities of BCS.

"We have 251 fellow members and 1373 graduated members and in total we have 19036 members," the secretary general said.

"To develop our IT-based human resources, we have trained 1689 members in this year," he added

"We started our journey to implement the desired Digital Bangladesh. To cope with the world, computer and IT-based knowledge is must and our main target is to teach our children IT-related knowledge. It is also important for implementing the 4th Industrial Revolution ," Prof. Md. Shorif Uddin said. -UNB















