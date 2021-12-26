‘BD should set up a cotton terminal to create local stock’



Mohd. Khorshed Alam

Currently textile millers import cottons from offshore terminals such as from exporters stock in Singapore which require 2-3 months including L/C opening and completing shipment formalities. But once a cotton terminal will be set up in the country it will require only 3-4 days and importers will be able to check quality and quantity of imported cottons locally.

In this regard a policy support by the government is imperative which requires formulating a particular system to which international cotton growing and exporting countries might be attracted to set up their regional cotton terminals in Bangladesh.

Mohd. Khorshed Alam a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) told the Daily Observer that apparel industry requires huge cotton import as main raw materials in textile sector.

He said the government must take an initiative to set up the cotton terminal in Bangladesh to hold stock of cottons as being one of largest readymade garments exporting country. It imports huge amount of cotton every year for apparel exports and domestic market of 160 million people.

"Currently cottons are stocked piled by exporters in different Asian countries. Now if such stocks can be held in the country creating our own terminals both exporters and local importers will tremendously benefit.

Alam said once a terminal is set up the government will also get revenue from the cotton exporting countries as rent of the cotton terminals for land and other services. Moreover opening such a terminal in a country having huge textile and yarn producing industry, world's cotton growing and exporting countries will take it positively.

In the wake of business competition it is inevitable to reduce lead time as few competitors are giving facilities to their buyers and Bangladesh should not be an exception to this.

As per latest statistics of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Bangladesh's cotton imports grew by about 9 per cent to 75 lakh bales in the 2019-20 marketing year (MY) despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cotton marketing year begins in August and ends in July and one bale equals to 480 pounds.

Out of the amount US cotton exports to Bangladesh in MY2019-20 reached 1.06 lakh bales, up 28.9 per cent from MY2018-19. The US cotton market share was approximately 14 per cent in MY2019-20, which is second to India's 23 per cent market share.

According to Trade Data Monitor (TDM), the value of Bangladesh's cotton yarn exports in the first 10 months of 2020 though dropped 27 per cent year-on-year to $11.3 million it is increasing again as pandemic disaster is slowly recovering.

Khurshed Alam quoting the BTMA data said there were more than 433 spinning mills operating in Bangladesh in 2019 with a combined production capacity of 2.9 million tonnes of yarn per year.

Despite large domestic spinning capacity, Bangladesh imported more than $850 million worth of cotton yarn in 2019 and the country can produce it locally if cotton availability becomes easier. A Cotton Terminal is now a matter of necessity, he said.







Setting up a cotton terminal closer to sea port in the country could make cotton stock available in short time and at lower cost as both yarn and fabrics manufacturers will get it locally than waiting for longer lead time for import from exporters' regional terminals.Currently textile millers import cottons from offshore terminals such as from exporters stock in Singapore which require 2-3 months including L/C opening and completing shipment formalities. But once a cotton terminal will be set up in the country it will require only 3-4 days and importers will be able to check quality and quantity of imported cottons locally.In this regard a policy support by the government is imperative which requires formulating a particular system to which international cotton growing and exporting countries might be attracted to set up their regional cotton terminals in Bangladesh.Mohd. Khorshed Alam a former director of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) told the Daily Observer that apparel industry requires huge cotton import as main raw materials in textile sector.He said the government must take an initiative to set up the cotton terminal in Bangladesh to hold stock of cottons as being one of largest readymade garments exporting country. It imports huge amount of cotton every year for apparel exports and domestic market of 160 million people."Currently cottons are stocked piled by exporters in different Asian countries. Now if such stocks can be held in the country creating our own terminals both exporters and local importers will tremendously benefit.Alam said once a terminal is set up the government will also get revenue from the cotton exporting countries as rent of the cotton terminals for land and other services. Moreover opening such a terminal in a country having huge textile and yarn producing industry, world's cotton growing and exporting countries will take it positively.In the wake of business competition it is inevitable to reduce lead time as few competitors are giving facilities to their buyers and Bangladesh should not be an exception to this.As per latest statistics of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Bangladesh's cotton imports grew by about 9 per cent to 75 lakh bales in the 2019-20 marketing year (MY) despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Cotton marketing year begins in August and ends in July and one bale equals to 480 pounds.Out of the amount US cotton exports to Bangladesh in MY2019-20 reached 1.06 lakh bales, up 28.9 per cent from MY2018-19. The US cotton market share was approximately 14 per cent in MY2019-20, which is second to India's 23 per cent market share.According to Trade Data Monitor (TDM), the value of Bangladesh's cotton yarn exports in the first 10 months of 2020 though dropped 27 per cent year-on-year to $11.3 million it is increasing again as pandemic disaster is slowly recovering.Khurshed Alam quoting the BTMA data said there were more than 433 spinning mills operating in Bangladesh in 2019 with a combined production capacity of 2.9 million tonnes of yarn per year.Despite large domestic spinning capacity, Bangladesh imported more than $850 million worth of cotton yarn in 2019 and the country can produce it locally if cotton availability becomes easier. A Cotton Terminal is now a matter of necessity, he said.