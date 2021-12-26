Video
Wahiduddin Mahmud gets BB Award 2020

Published : Sunday, 26 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109

Prof Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud receiving the 'Bangladesh Bank Award 2020' from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal whiel Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir looks on at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium in the city on Thursday last.

Prof Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud receiving the 'Bangladesh Bank Award 2020' from Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal whiel Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir looks on at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium in the city on Thursday last.

Renowned Economist Prof Dr Wahiduddin Mahmud  received the 'Bangladesh Bank Award 2020' for his outstanding contribution to the country's economy.
Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal handed over the award as the chief guest at a programme held at the Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) auditorium in the city on Thursday last.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir, among others, was present on the occasion.  
The award contains a gold medal, a crest of Bangladesh Bank and Tk 5.0 lakh.
Earlier, Bangladesh Bank awarded the prestigious award to Prof Rehman Sobhan in 2000, Dr Nurul Islam in 2009, Prof Dr Mursharraf Hossain in 2011, Prof Dr Mozaffar Ahmed (posthumous) and Dr Swadesh Ranjan Bose (posthumous) in 2013, Dr Azizur Rahman Khan and Dr Mahbub Hossain in 2017 (posthumous).
Prof Mahmud was born on July 1, 1948 in Noakhali. His father Ali Ahmed Chowdhury was a government official and mother Saleha Khatun was a housewife.
Prof Mahmud obtained his BA (Hons) degree in Economics from Dhaka University, securing first place in the first class. In his professional life, Dr Mahmud has authored more than 50 important publications and research papers on basic economics.    -BSS


