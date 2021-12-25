Video
Saturday, 25 December, 2021
Front Page

World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Dec 24: Omicron's rise has heralded another pandemic-tinged Christmas for billions, with Santa's arrival and longed-for family reunions overshadowed by the prospect of yet more Covid restrictions.
Festive jokes about reindeer having "herd immunity" and millions isolating "Home Alone" may be wearing thin, but the emergence of the ultra-infectious Omicron variant means the pandemic isn't going anywhere.
For a second straight year, surging infections have complicated yuletide plans from Sydney to Seville. In Bethlehem -- the city Christians believe was Jesus' birthplace -- hoteliers expecting an influx of tourists have been disappointed. After a near-total pandemic lockdown last year, Israel's borders are again closed.
This year, like last, midnight mass in the city on Christmas Eve will be reserved for a small circle of people by invitation only and celebrations on Friday were subdued.  "It is a bit surreal... there is a selfish part where it's like 'oh I get to see this place so empty' but on the other hand you feel for the shops, all the money they are losing, it's really quite tragic", American student Hudson
Harder told AFP.
In Europe, governments are reimposing misery-inducing safety measures that are draining the fun from Christmas for many. The Netherlands is back in lockdown while Spain and Italy have made wearing masks compulsory outdoors.
And with the United Kingdom recording a record high number of Covid-19 infections on Thursday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested getting a vaccine booster shot as a Christmas gift for relatives. In France, the government urged people to get booster shots just three months after initial jabs, down from the current suggestion of five months as it sought to fight off the fast-spreading Omicron.   
Still, Christmas gatherings will be easier than a year ago in many other places around the world.  Most Australians are allowed to travel interstate over the festive break for the first time in two years, bringing a touch of Christmas sparkle even as case numbers hit record highs.
"We've all witnessed the moving scenes of people at airports after months of separation," Sydney's Catholic Archbishop Anthony Fisher said in his Christmas message.  "In such dark times, Christmas is a ray of light, a sliver of hope."
Pope Francis is still scheduled to deliver the traditional Christmas Eve midnight mass from St Peter's Basilica. Millions of Americans are also on the move during the busy travel days before Christmas, even as Covid infections with Omicron surpass the peak of the Delta wave and hospitals run out of space for patients.    -AFP


World set to ring in another pandemic Christmas
