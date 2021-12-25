PM shocked, orders succour to survivors



An elderly man at the Jhalakathi District Hospital moans being unable to recognize the face of his near and dear one burnt in the launch fire on Friday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday gave the announcement during his visit to the fire burnt launch where at least 43 people died.

Some 70 more were admitted with burn injuries to the hospitals of Barishal and Dhaka and nearby places.

The authorities are working to determine the number of deceased, injured and the persons still remained missing after the incident took place at

around 3.30am on Friday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now on a six-day official tour in Maldives, expressed her deep shock over the massive fire incident and condolence to the families of the deceased.

She also asked the authorities concerned to ensure proper and advance treatment for the fire burnt and wounded people, according to the Prime Minister's condolence message.

The PM has been in touch with the authorities concerned. She is also taking information about the treatment of the injured persons at different hospitals.

Meanwhile, the seven-member probe committee formed by the Shipping Ministry has already started said it was trying to find out the reasons behind the devastating fire incident.

On Friday morning, the ministry formed the seven-member probe body led by Joint Secretary Tofayel Ahmed.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's Additional Director (Port) Saiful Islam will provide necessary secretarial support as Member Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Superintendent of Riverine Police's Barishal region Md. Kafil Uddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jhalkathi Nazmul Alam, Ship Surveyor of Department of Shipping Taifur Ahmed Bhuiyan, Deputy Director of Fire Service Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Director of Bangladesh Inland Shipping (Passenger Transport) Organisation Mamun Or Rashid.

The probe body was given three days to submit its probe report mentioning the reasons, names of the persons responsible for the incident and necessary recommendations to avert such disaster in future.

While visiting Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal and fire burnt launch at Jhalkathi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said families of launch passengers who died in the fire incident that broke out on MV Ovijan-10 ship will get Tk1.5 lakh each as compensation.

Besides, the government will bear all expenses for treatment of the injured people, said Khalid.

He informed that a probe committee had been formed to look into the reasons behind the fire incident. "Until the probe report is received, I will not be able to say how the fire broke out."

At least 43 passengers perished when a fire broke out in the said vessel on Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday.

The incident took place at around 3.30am while the launch was going to Barguna from Dhaka carrying more than 400 passengers.





Families of passengers who died in a fire that broke out on MV Ovijan-10 ship at Jhalkathi will get Tk1.5 lakh each as compensation from the government.State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday gave the announcement during his visit to the fire burnt launch where at least 43 people died.Some 70 more were admitted with burn injuries to the hospitals of Barishal and Dhaka and nearby places.The authorities are working to determine the number of deceased, injured and the persons still remained missing after the incident took place ataround 3.30am on Friday.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is now on a six-day official tour in Maldives, expressed her deep shock over the massive fire incident and condolence to the families of the deceased.She also asked the authorities concerned to ensure proper and advance treatment for the fire burnt and wounded people, according to the Prime Minister's condolence message.The PM has been in touch with the authorities concerned. She is also taking information about the treatment of the injured persons at different hospitals.Meanwhile, the seven-member probe committee formed by the Shipping Ministry has already started said it was trying to find out the reasons behind the devastating fire incident.On Friday morning, the ministry formed the seven-member probe body led by Joint Secretary Tofayel Ahmed.Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority's Additional Director (Port) Saiful Islam will provide necessary secretarial support as Member Secretary.Other members of the committee are Superintendent of Riverine Police's Barishal region Md. Kafil Uddin, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Jhalkathi Nazmul Alam, Ship Surveyor of Department of Shipping Taifur Ahmed Bhuiyan, Deputy Director of Fire Service Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Director of Bangladesh Inland Shipping (Passenger Transport) Organisation Mamun Or Rashid.The probe body was given three days to submit its probe report mentioning the reasons, names of the persons responsible for the incident and necessary recommendations to avert such disaster in future.While visiting Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH) in Barisal and fire burnt launch at Jhalkathi, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury said families of launch passengers who died in the fire incident that broke out on MV Ovijan-10 ship will get Tk1.5 lakh each as compensation.Besides, the government will bear all expenses for treatment of the injured people, said Khalid.He informed that a probe committee had been formed to look into the reasons behind the fire incident. "Until the probe report is received, I will not be able to say how the fire broke out."At least 43 passengers perished when a fire broke out in the said vessel on Sugandha river of Jhalokathi district early Friday.The incident took place at around 3.30am while the launch was going to Barguna from Dhaka carrying more than 400 passengers.