41 killed in Jhalakathi launch fire



FIRE AMID WATER: The ill-fated MV Abhijan -10 goes up in flames in the early hours of Friday killing 41 people and injuring scores of others on board the vessel heading towards Barguna from Dhaka in the River Sughandha. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch carrying some 800 passengers from Dhaka to Barguna met the fate in the early hours of Friday. The death toll is likely to rise as more passengers have been injured in the devastating fire in the launch.

Rescuers have recovered 37 bodies so far from the charred launch, Jhalakathi Deputy Commissioner Zohor Ali said. As many as 72 people have been hospitalised with injuries, according to the Fire Service control room.

The blaze broke out on board the three-storey Avijan-10 in the middle of the Sugandha river off the coast of Jhalakathi district's Sadar upazila, 250kms south of Dhaka, around 3:00am. Within five to 10 minutes, the flames engulfed the second floor of the vessel.

"We were alerted around 3:30am," said Fazlul Haque of the Fire Service and Civil Defence in Barishal. However, due to dense fog in the area, the first firefighting vessels took some time to reach the ill-fated launch.

Many passengers jumped into the river in a desperate bid to save their lives as the fire raged for about three hours. Survivors say the launch was packed with passengers.

Of the 72 passengers were injured, some 66 with serious burns have been admitted to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barisal. The others are being treated at Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital. At least five seriously burnt have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery Hospital in Dhaka.

Kamal Uddin Bhuiyan, Deputy Director of the Barishal Fire Service who led the response, said they suspect the fire may have started in the launch's engine room.

Fifteen units of firefighters subsequently tamed the blaze around 5:20am, with the assistance of the Coast Guard, police and local volunteers.

The launch was about 1.5km away from the Jhalakathi launch terminal when the fire erupted, according to Shafiqul Islam, Station Officer of Jhalakathi Fire Service.

A gas cylinder explosion in the canteen next to the engine room on the ground floor of MV Abhijan-10 is the reason for the fire, said a cabin boy of the launch.

"The canteen is next to the engine room on the ground floor of the launch. The gas cylinder exploded with a big bang and caught fire and it spread soon to the engine room," cabin boy Yasin said.

"There were 13 barrels of diesel stored in the engine

room that fuelled the fire," Yasin said. "The fire caught the curtains of the deck and spread to the second floor from there. It intensified when another gas cylinder of a tea stall exploded on the second floor," Yasin also said.

Abdur Rahim, who survived the incident, said he was on deck when he suddenly heard a loud noise. Smoke started billowing from the back of the launch and within moments, the entire vessel was up in flames, he said.

Rahim jumped off the deck in a fit of panic and was rescued by locals taking part in the rescue operation. After being given warm clothes, Rahim was taken to Jhalakathi town by a trawler.

Among the injured, 70 were taken to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal. Many of them carried burn wounds but the hospital's burns unit is currently closed, said Director HM Saiful Islam.

Sixty-seven people are being treated in the surgery unit while the others have been sent to Dhaka in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the ill-fated vessel has been towed to the shore. Though the reason behind the fire is yet to be established, the owner of the launch, Ham Jalal Sheikh, said that an explosion on the second floor caused the fire to spread fast.

The launch was equipped with at least 21 fire extinguishers, but no one got the chance to use them due to the rapid spread of the blaze, according to Jalal.

Kamal Uddin, Deputy Director (Barishal division) of Fire Service and Civil Defence said the launch was carrying over 800 passengers. "Most of them jumped off the vessel and swam to the shore after the fire broke out on board."

Fires on passenger vessels are common in Bangladesh. These accidents are often attributed to overloading, poor upkeep of vessels and scant regard for maritime laws.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority says the MV Abhijan-10 was carrying around 400 passengers. But some survivors say there were 800 to 1,000.

Saiful Islam, Director of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, said 70 people were admitted to the hospital with burn injuries, and five of them were transferred to Dhaka for treatment until 4:00pm. A child, identified only as Taifa, died on her way to Dhaka, he added.



