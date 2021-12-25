Video
Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:03 AM
Home Miscellaneous

Rs150cr found at UP businessman’s home in tax raid

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

NEW DELHI, Dec 24: Tax raids at premises linked to Piyush Jain, a Kanpur businessman who is part of the perfume industry, have recovered more than ? 150 crore cash, Vivek Johri, the Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), told news agency ANI on Friday.
"This is the biggest recovery in the history of the CBIC. No arrest has taken place so far," he said. Photographs from the raid showed two mountains of cash stuffed into two large wardrobes. The bundles were all wrapped in paper covers and secured with yellow tape. In each photo there are over 30 such bundles visible.    -ANI


