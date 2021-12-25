Dengue: 7 more hospitalized

Seven more people were hospitalized with dengue in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

All patients were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 28,330 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 24. So far, 28,124 dengue patients have left hospitals after recovery.





