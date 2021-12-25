Covid: One dies, positivity rate rises above 2pc

The country witnessed a single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,055. Some 342 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,582,710.

Besides, 292 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,546,956 and overall recovery rate at 97.74 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 2.02 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.93 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 16,913 samples.









