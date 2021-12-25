Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid: One dies, positivity rate rises above 2pc

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed a single death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 28,055. Some 342 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,582,710.   
Besides, 292 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,546,956 and overall recovery rate at 97.74 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  2.02 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.93 per cent and the death rate at 1.73 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 16,913 samples.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Many Faces of midnight Launch fire
Dengue: 7 more hospitalized
Covid: One dies, positivity rate rises above 2pc
New York scales back New Years Eve party in Times Square
Basad won’t take part in dialogue with President
2,000 BNP leaders, workers sued for assault  on police in Habiganj
Resign before formation of EC, Fakhrul asks govt
DNCC Inspector  Rizvi suspended for dereliction of duties


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Tentulia shivers in cold as lowest temperature 8.3˚C recorded
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Barkatullah Bulu infected with Covid
Secure cyberspace for youth
OMICRON THREAT LOOMS, WHO CARES
Star Cineplex to open its maiden theatre in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft