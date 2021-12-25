New York scales back New Years Eve party in Times Square

NEW YORK, Dec 24: New York's famous New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square will be drastically scaled back due to the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday, as the Omicron variant fuels a "staggering" surge in Covid cases.

Typically some 58,000 New Yorkers gather to watch a giant ball drop marking the arrival of a new year, but next week the capacity will be reduced to 15,000, with each attendee required to wear a mask and prove they have been vaccinated.

The additional safety measures "will keep the fully vaccinated crowd safe and healthy as we ring in the New Year," said de Blasio. Times Square was largely empty on New Year's Eve last year, with only essential workers and invited guests able to watch the ball drop from socially distanced areas.

Several major world cities including Paris and London have cancelled upcoming New Year festivities due to the Omicron surge. New York reported a "staggering" number of new Covid cases, nearly 11,000, across the city's five boroughs on Wednesday, the mayor said.

The world rings in a second pandemic Christmas -- and a third since the first outbreak in China -- as the fast-spreading Omicron virus brings the prospect of yet more Covid restrictions. Tens of millions of people across the globe are on the move in one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season as Omicron infections surpass the peak of the Delta wave in some countries.

Dozens of officials in the locked down city of Xi'an are punished for an outbreak as China tries to reinforce its strict zero-Covid approach. Two patients die in a fire in the intensive care unit of an infectious diseases hospital used to treat Covid patients in Astrakhan in southern Russia.

France recommends adults receive a booster vaccination three months after their initial jabs, reducing the guideline from five months. Britain's under pressure Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeals to the people to get the "wonderful" gift of a jab in a Christmas Eve message amid record infections in his country. -AFP







