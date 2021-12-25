Basad won’t take part in dialogue with President

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad) will not go to the dialogue with the President scheduled for December 26 on the issue of formation of a search committee for picking election commissioners for the next Election Commission. The party has already informed the President's Office about their decision.

At the same time, Basad has demanded the implementation of the proposals it had raised in the previous two rounds of dialogue with the President.

The leftist party informed it to the media through a press release on Friday. Basad General Secretary Khalequzzaman also confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

Khalequzzaman said, "We have taken part in the dialogue with the President twice before. We also went to dialogue with the Election Commission and gave some proposals in written. The proposals made by us in those dialogues have not been implemented yet. For this reason, we think that there will not be any benefit in dialogue."

"Besides, the proposals we made are still valid. That is why we have written a letter to the President's Office saying that we do not want to waste the President's time in an aimless dialogue. We also know that his power is limited. So if you want, you can implement our previous proposals," he added.

Meanwhile, in a press release the party said, "A letter has been sent to the President's office Bangabhaban expressing inability to participate in the dialogue of the President with the political parties to form the Election Commission."

"In a letter sent from Bangabhaban on December 19, Basad was invited to Bangabhaban on Sunday (December 26) at 6:00pm to participate in the dialogue. On that day, seven representatives of the party were mentioned in the invitation letter to participate in the exchange of views," the statement said.

Khalequzzaman said, "In the current political crisis in the country, Basad has applauded the President's initiative and said that the implementation of the proposals made by the party in 2012 and 2017 by participating in the dialogue between the then and the current President has not been implemented. As a result, the President has been requested to take proactive role in the implementation of the previous proposals by making them relevant without repeating the incidents of the past in this dialogue as well."

The President has started dialogue with the registered political parties of the country on the issue of formation of Election Commission. The dialogue with the Jatiya Party and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) has already ended. Dialogue has been scheduled with 6 more parties. Of them, Basad, the 17th registered party with the EC was to have a dialogue with the President on December 26 at 6:00pm.

















