2,000 BNP leaders, workers sued for assault  on police in Habiganj

A police assault case was filed against two thousand BNP leaders and activists in Habiganj.

The names of 65 people have been mentioned out of the two thousand leaders and activists accused.

Habiganj Sadar Circle Additional Superintendent of Police Mahfuza Akter Shimul told the media, "Habiganj Sadar Police Sub-Inspector (SI) Nazmul Hasan filed the case on Thursday night."

According to police sources, BNP Central Cooperative Affairs Secretary and Habiganj Municipality Mayor GK Gauch were made the main accused in the case.

Besides, 10 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates arrested in the incident have been sent to jail.

The BNP organized a protest rally in Habiganj on Wednesday demanding the release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

The party's central leaders and activists, including local leaders and activists were participated at the rally. They stopped their clashes with leaders and activists after preventing the protest rally at noon. Hundreds of BNP leaders and activists, including policemen, were injured at the clash.

















