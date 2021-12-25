Video
BNP Rallies Held In Four Districts

Resign before formation of EC, Fakhrul asks govt

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has demanded the resignation of the present government before the formation of the Election Commission (EC).
The BNP made the demand at rallies in four districts on Friday where they also demanding the release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia and sending her abroad for better treatment.
The BNP was scheduled to hold rallies in Gazipur, Joypurhat, Jamalpur, Noakhali, Bhola and Gaibandha six districts of the country on Friday. But the rallies in Bhola and Noakhali were postponed.
Gazipur metropolitan and district BNP jointly organized a rally at the Shaheed Barkat Stadium in Gazipur. District BNP convener AKM Md Fazlul Haque Milon presided over the rally.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir participated in the rally in Gazipur. He said, "The government has started a new drama in the name of dialogue for the formation of EC. But it was proved that, no EC can conduct free and fair election under this government. That is why we want the resignation of the autocratic government before the dialogue started."
Mentioning, "Elections held under the caretaker government were fair and neutral," the BNP Secretary General said, "When the Awami League government realized they would not be able to come to power, if the elections were held under a neutral government. They started mockery of elections." "Therefore we demand, the government has to resign before the formation of the election commission," the BNP leader added.





