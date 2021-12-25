DNCC Inspector  Rizvi suspended for dereliction of duties

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) fired Ward No 6 Waste Management Inspector on Thursday.

At a press release DNCC stated, "Dhaka North City Corporation, Waste Management Department, Region-2, Ward No-6 Inspector Md. Rizvi Zaman has been suspended from his position for negligence, misconduct and dereliction of duties. He will be entitled to food allowance as per the rules during the time of his temporary dismissal."















