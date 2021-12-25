Video
Home Back Page

Govt to address BD expats’ problems in Maldives: PM

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a dinner hosted by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the First Lady in her honour at the ballroom of Kurumba Resort in the Maldives on Thursday. photo : pmo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at a dinner hosted by Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and the First Lady in her honour at the ballroom of Kurumba Resort in the Maldives on Thursday. photo : pmo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the government will take steps to address the problems of Bangladeshi expatriates living in the Maldives, particularly air connectivity and money transfer facility to Bangladesh.
"Our Expatriates' Welfare and Foreign Ministers had talks with you and came to know all your problems. They also informed me about these. On my return home, I'll do what can be done on many issues," she said while addressing a reception accorded to her by the Bangladeshi community living in the Maldives.
Sheikh Hasina, now in the Maldives on an official visit, joined the event at Iskandhar School Auditorium in Chaandhanee Magu of Male, virtually from her place of residence there.
She said the government will solve the problems Bangladeshis face in sending money from the Maldives by making arrangements for the exchange of currencies between Bangladesh and the Maldives.
Noting that the expatriates in the Maldives have to suffer losses in buying dollars to send money back home, the Prime Minister said, I'll take steps to make arrangements for the exchange of money (between the two currencies)."  
She said the government will take steps so that expatriates can send money from the Maldives through Probashi Kallyan Bank, set up by her government for the welfare of Bangladeshi expatriates. "I'll ask the Probashi Kallyan Bank to take proper steps so that the Bangladesh Bank appoints an agent for money exchange," Hasina added.
About air connectivity, the Prime Minister said Biman Bangladesh Airlines will launch its flights with the Maldives.  "We've a goal so that our government airlines - Biman- starts its flight operation with the Maldives," she said.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

