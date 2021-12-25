First ever female UP chairman candidate cheers up Bardarban

This is the first time that a woman named Mashaikhing Marma, a student of Roangchhari Upazila of Bandarban is taking part in Union Parishad election.

Talking to the Daily Observer, many local people said that such attempt is unprecedented in Bandarban. Nukra Ching Marma, a local resident of Majher Para Bandarban noted that in the 50 years of independence, no female chairman candidate has participated in any form of local election in Bandarban district.

"No doubt that woman's participation in the local election breaks typical mindset of the people," she said while talking to the Daily Observer over phone.

As a result of ensuring the empowerment of women and educating them in the field of women's education during the tenure of the present government, women are also coming forward in their representative duties, according to the locals and election officials.

According to the sources, in the fourth phase, the Union Parishad (UP) elections will be held on December 26 in eight unions of Thanchi and Roachhari Upazilas of Bandarban.

Mashaikhing Marma of Alekshyang Union in Roangchhari upazila of Bandarban has entered the field to contest for the post of chairman with a symbol of pineapple, for the first time after 50 years of independence.

In addition to her undergraduate studies, Mashaikhing Marma is currently teaching at a private school in Roangchhari.











