Solih attributes achievement to Hasina’s exemplary leadership

President of the Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has commended Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the "outstanding" socio-economic progress achieved in Bangladesh under her leadership.

He also congratulated her as Bangladesh qualified for graduating from Least Developed Country (LDC) category to a developing country status.

President Solih attributed this "milestone achievement" to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's "foresight and exemplary" leadership, coupled with the hard work of Bangladeshi people, according to a joint communiqué issued on Thursday night.

Both leaders noted the untapped scope for economic cooperation between the Maldives and Bangladesh.

They agreed to expedite the work in translating this potential into tangible outcomes through trade and investment initiatives.

In the context of graduation from LDC status, and the need to maintain benefits enjoyed under the South Asian Free Trade Area, Hasina reiterated Bangladesh's offer to conclude a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with the Maldives.

Solih welcomed Hasina's initiative for PTA and to hold Commerce Secretary-level meetings to discuss trade related issues in detail at the earliest.

Both leaders reviewed the progress made on the commitments announced during the state visit of President Solih and the official visits of Vice President Faisal Naseem and Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid to Dhaka earlier this year. UNB







