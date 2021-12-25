Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Harbhajan retires from all format

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27

Harbhajan retires from all format

Harbhajan retires from all format

NEW DELHI, DEC 24: Veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, the first Indian bowler to grab a Test hat-trick, announced on Friday his retirement from all forms of cricket.
"All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable," the 41-year-old tweeted.
The "Turbanator" took the fourth-highest number of Test wickets (417) for an off-spinner behind fellow Indian Ravichandran Ashwin and Sri Lankans Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath.
He made his international debut in 1998 and last played for India in 2016, having taken part in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 international T20s.
He continued to play in the Indian Premier League including for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Frank believes Chelsea defeat will boost Brentford
Chelsea star Ziyech omitted from Morocco Cup of Nations squad
Andy Murray handed wild card for Aussie Open
Japan government officials to miss Beijing Olympics
Burnley-Everton joins list of Premier League games postponed by Covid-19
Guardiola wary of Leicester despite Foxes' slump
Ashes on the line as under-siege England look to bounce back
Harbhajan retires from all format


Latest News
Father, son killed in Panchagarh road accident
College girl commits suicide in Kaptai
2 Covid pills - but who should get them?
Iran fires missiles during drills in warning to Israel
Jalal replaces Akram as BCB cricket operations chairman
None of burn injured patients sent to Dhaka is out of danger
Govt to take steps to solve problems of expatriates in Maldives: PM
Jamie Siddons rejoins BCB after a decade
Elite re-elected JCI President
41 killed as fire engulfs launch in Jhalokati river
Most Read News
US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill
Football legend Pele discharged from hospital
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2022 on January 10
Fire breaks out on launch in Jhalakathi; 30 killed
Tentulia shivers in cold as lowest temperature 8.3˚C recorded
Omicron hospitalisation rate up to 70% lower: UK govt agency
Secure cyberspace for youth
Barkatullah Bulu infected with Covid
OMICRON THREAT LOOMS, WHO CARES
Star Cineplex to open its maiden theatre in Ctg
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft