Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:01 AM
Skipper Root confident of 'banging out a hundred' in Ashes

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MELBOURNE, DEC 24: Joe Root has backed himself to "bang out a hundred" as England face a must-win Boxing Day Test in Melbourne and says he expects a response from his team after successive Ashes defeats.
The England captain has never reached three figures in Australia but he went close in the nine wicket-defeat in the first Test in Brisbane (89) before hitting 62 in Adelaide, when they crashed by 275 runs.
So far, he and Dawid Malan are the only English players to make half-centuries and know they need to convert their good starts into big scores to give the team any hope of clawing back into the five-Test series.
"I feel in a really good place with my batting," Root, who has enjoyed a record-breaking 2021, told English media.
"I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions. I know that's a brave thing to say but my conversion rate this year, it's not been an issue at all.
"I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up."
Root became just the fourth player in history -- and first since 2008 -- to plunder 1,600 Test runs in a calendar year during the Adelaide Test, but a maiden century in Australia has always eluded him.    -AFP


