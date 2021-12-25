Victory Day Carrom begins

A four-day 'Victory Day Carrom Tournament 2021'

had begun in the hall room of Carrom Federation

at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

War-wounded heroic freedom fighter Faruk Wahid inaugurated the event as the special guest of the inaugural programme.

Bangladesh Carrom Federation (BCF) is arranging the event in observance of the golden jubilee of the country's independence. Some 50 players from different parts of the country are playing the event. The executive committee members of the Federation, director of Chattogram Cooperative Bank Sajjad Chowdhury, umpires and other officials of the federation were present at the inaugural function.

In the inaugural programme, BCF General Secretary said that World Carrom Championships was to be held in Kuala Lumpur in September next year and that they would begin the selection process before long.












