Saturday, 25 December, 2021, 12:00 AM
Bangladesh wins 2nd match of Bangabandhu Int'l Volleyball

Published : Saturday, 25 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh men's national Volleyball team celebrating its second win in the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 after beating the Maldives on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESk

Bangladesh men's national Volleyball team celebrating its second win in the Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 after beating the Maldives on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESk

Bangladesh men's national Volleyball team won its second match over the Maldives by straight 3-0 sets in the ongoing Bangabandhu Asian Central Zone Men's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 on Friday at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka.
On the other hand, the women's national Volleyball team lost its second match of Bangamata Asian Central Zone Women's Volleyball Challenge Cup 2021 to Uzbekistan on the same day.
In the men's event, Bangladesh defeated the Maldives as the team registered 25-14, 25-19 and 25-22 wins over the opponents in the encounters. Harshit Biswas of Bangladesh was adjudged the man of the match.
Earlier, the host boys had a 3-0 win over Nepal in their first match of the event.
In the women's event, Bangladesh women continued their losing spree losing the second match as well to Uzbekistan. The host lost the 0-3 match after losing the sets by 11-25, 15-25 and 14-25 points.
Bangladesh women suffered a 0-3 defeat to Kyrgyzstan in their first match of the international Volleyball event named after Bangamata.


« PreviousNext »

